Elections 2024: Nearly 25pc NA candidates withdrew nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: A total of 5,254 candidates of different political parties as well as independents are contesting the General Elections 2024 for 266 general seats of the National Assembly (NA) across the country, ARY News reported quoting the Election Commission (ECP) sources.

As per details, 6,999 candidates were declared eligible to contest the General Elections 2024 for 266 NA constituencies out of which 1,737 (24.81 per cent of the total eligible candidates) withdrew their nomination papers.

The ECP sources added that separately, 12,853 contestants are in the race for 593 general seats in the four provincial assemblies. The sources said that after the scrutiny, 17, 164 people were declared eligible to contest the elections for Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies.

As per the ECP sources, a total of 4,233 candidates decided against vying for the elections and have withdrawn their nomination papers.

Earlier on January 28, the ECP released complete polling schemes for the upcoming General Elections 2024 according to which total 90,675 polling stations would be established across the country

According to the data released by the ECP, 25, 320 polling stations are designated for men while 23,952 are for women. The ECP said that 41, 403 joint polling stations would also be established for both men and women.

Giving breakup, the ECP maintained the most number of polling stations i,e 50,944 are to establish in Punjab while Sindh would have 19,006 polling stations.

Similarly, 15,697 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,028 would be established in Balochistan.

As per the ECP data, total 276,398 polling booths will be established across the country. “128,846 polling booths will be established for women, 1 47,552 polling booths will be established for men.