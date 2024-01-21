Elections 2024 Pakistan: ECP to ‘use’ EMS for timely results

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to use Election Management System (EMS) for the timely finalisation of results, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources within the ECP said the arrangements have been completed for the timely dispatch of results on the February 8 elections.

Each Returning Officer has been provided three data entry operators for the finalisation of results on the EMS, the system which can work even without the internet, the sources said.

The system has been successfully tested by the ECP in all four provinces, the sources said and added it will help the timely and error-free finalisation of results on February 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday released code of conduct for security officials who will be deployed during the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The code of conduct binds the security officials, excluding Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, to perform their duty in accordance with the law and cooperate with the presiding officers, returning officers (ROs) and polling staff.