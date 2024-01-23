Interior Ministry establishes control room for general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister of Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Tuesday visited the control room established in the Ministry of Interior for monitoring of security arrangements and law and order situation during the general election 2024.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar appointed Shahid Ashraf Tarar as the Chairman of the Committee for the Security and Administrative Affairs of General Elections 2024.

The coordinator National Action Plan briefed the minister in detail about the functioning of the control room on behalf of the Secretary of Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, who was also present in the meeting.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the officials of the interior ministry while expressing satisfaction with the functioning of the control room and said that the security and law and order situation will be monitored during the elections in the country through the control room.

He said that it is the prime responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan, according to the constitution, to conduct transparent elections in the country and the caretaker government will provide full support to the Election Commission in this regard.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar assured to take all possible measures for the maintenance of the security and law and order situation in the country during the general elections of 2024 and the establishment of a control room is also a link of the same chain.

He said that the law and order situation should be monitored all the time direct contact should be maintained with all stakeholders and action should be taken in case of any emergency.

The minister further said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, all the provinces will also be visited to review the overall security situation and to finalize the arrangements in this regard.

It may be noted here that the General Elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday, 8th February 2024 across the country.

Read More: Elections 2024: ECP begins issuing postal ballots

Earlier on Sunday, the ECP commenced the issuance of postal ballot papers for the general elections in 2024.

Eligible voters can cast their votes through postal ballot papers until January 22.

Voters can download the application form for a postal ballot paper from the ECP website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, voter can submit their votes to the Returning Officer (RO) within the stipulated time after receiving the postal ballot paper.