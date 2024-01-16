Elections 2024 Pakistan: ECP releases updated list of political parties

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released an updated list of political parties for general elections 2024.
|LIST OF POLITCAL PARIES FOR GE-2024 AND THEIR ELECTION SYMBOL
|Sr. No.
|Symbol Code
|Name of the Political Party / Alliance
|Name of Symbol
|1
|Pak League
|11
|Apple
|2
|Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians
|12
|Arrow
|3
|Balochistan National Party
|14
|Axe
|4
|Pasban Democratic Party
|17
|Balloons
|5
|Tehreek-e-Azmat-e-Pakistan
|18
|Basket
|6
|Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazriati)
|20
|Batsman
|7
|First Democratic Front
|25
|Bell
|8
|All Pakistan Muslim League (Jinnah)
|27
|Bicycle
|9
|Tehreek-e-Tarraqi-o-Kamal
|28
|Binoculars
|10
|Khadmeen-e-Sindh
|30
|Boat
|11
|Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan
|31
|Book
|12
|Tehreek-e-Difa-e-Pakistan
|33
|Bow
|13
|Pakistan National Reformist Party
|36
|Bridge
|14
|Kissan Ittehad
|39
|Bucket
|15
|Awami Workers Party
|40
|Bulb
|16
|All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad
|41
|Bullock Cart
|17
|Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party Pakistan
|42
|Bunch of Grapes
|18
|Pakistan Muslim League (J)
|43
|Bus
|19
|Hazara Qaumi Mahaz Pakistan
|44
|Butterfly
|20
|Balochistan National Party (Awami)
|49
|Camel
|21
|Mohajir Qaumi Movement Pakistan
|50
|Candle
|22
|Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam
|51
|Cannon
|23
|Mohib-e-Wattan Nowjawan Inqilabion Ki Anjuman (MNAKA)
|52
|Cap
|24
|Sindh United Party
|53
|Car
|25
|Pakistan Markazi Muslim League
|55
|Chair
|26
|Qaumi Watan Party
|58
|Chiragh (Lamp)
|27
|Jamiat Ulma-e-Pakistan (Imam Noorani)
|59
|Chitrali Cap
|28
|Hamdardan-e-Watan Pakistan
|61
|Coat
|29
|Istehkam-e-Pakistan Tehreek
|63
|Coins
|30
|Mustaqbil Pakistan
|64
|Comb
|31
|Muttahida Ulema-e-Mashaikh Council of Pakistan
|65
|Combat Aircraft
|32
|Nazria Pakistan Council
|66
|Combat Tank
|33
|Kissan Ittehad Awami Party
|69
|Corn
|34
|Balochistan Awami Party
|70
|Cow
|35
|Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan
|71
|Crane
|36
|Hazara Democratic Party
|72
|Crescent
|37
|Pakistan Tehreek-e-Such
|74
|Crocodile
|38
|Tabdeeli Pasand Party
|75
|Crown
|39
|Peoples Muslim League (Pakistan)
|76
|Cup & Saucer
|40
|Pakistan Freedom Movement
|78
|Date Tree
|41
|Saraikistan Democratic Party
|80
|Deer
|42
|Pakistan Supreme Democratic Party
|82
|Diamond
|43
|Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party
|93
|Eagle
|44
|Jamote Qaumi Movement
|95
|Electric Pole
|45
|Tehreek Tabdili Nizam-e-Pakistan
|97
|Elephant
|46
|Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan
|99
|Energy Saver
|47
|Pakistan Muhafiz Party (National)
|101
|Fan
Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not a part of this updated list after The Supreme Court of Pakistan on January 14 upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to bar the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from using its electoral symbol of a cricket bat for the upcoming general elections.
The decision was made due to alleged irregularities in the party’s internal polls 1. The PTI had appealed the ECP’s decision to the Supreme Court, but the court upheld the decision and declared the Peshawar High Court’s order null and void, depriving the PTI of its electoral symbol 23.
PTI Candidates are now contesting elections 2024 as independent candidates.