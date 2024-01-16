Elections 2024 Pakistan: ECP releases updated list of political parties

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released an updated list of political parties for general elections 2024.

LIST OF POLITCAL PARIES FOR GE-2024 AND THEIR ELECTION SYMBOL Sr. No. Symbol Code Name of the Political Party / Alliance Name of Symbol 1 Pak League 11 Apple 2 Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians 12 Arrow 3 Balochistan National Party 14 Axe 4 Pasban Democratic Party 17 Balloons 5 Tehreek-e-Azmat-e-Pakistan 18 Basket 6 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazriati) 20 Batsman 7 First Democratic Front 25 Bell 8 All Pakistan Muslim League (Jinnah) 27 Bicycle 9 Tehreek-e-Tarraqi-o-Kamal 28 Binoculars 10 Khadmeen-e-Sindh 30 Boat 11 Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan 31 Book 12 Tehreek-e-Difa-e-Pakistan 33 Bow 13 Pakistan National Reformist Party 36 Bridge 14 Kissan Ittehad 39 Bucket 15 Awami Workers Party 40 Bulb 16 All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad 41 Bullock Cart 17 Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party Pakistan 42 Bunch of Grapes 18 Pakistan Muslim League (J) 43 Bus 19 Hazara Qaumi Mahaz Pakistan 44 Butterfly 20 Balochistan National Party (Awami) 49 Camel 21 Mohajir Qaumi Movement Pakistan 50 Candle 22 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam 51 Cannon 23 Mohib-e-Wattan Nowjawan Inqilabion Ki Anjuman (MNAKA) 52 Cap 24 Sindh United Party 53 Car 25 Pakistan Markazi Muslim League 55 Chair 26 Qaumi Watan Party 58 Chiragh (Lamp) 27 Jamiat Ulma-e-Pakistan (Imam Noorani) 59 Chitrali Cap 28 Hamdardan-e-Watan Pakistan 61 Coat 29 Istehkam-e-Pakistan Tehreek 63 Coins 30 Mustaqbil Pakistan 64 Comb 31 Muttahida Ulema-e-Mashaikh Council of Pakistan 65 Combat Aircraft 32 Nazria Pakistan Council 66 Combat Tank 33 Kissan Ittehad Awami Party 69 Corn 34 Balochistan Awami Party 70 Cow 35 Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan 71 Crane 36 Hazara Democratic Party 72 Crescent 37 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Such 74 Crocodile 38 Tabdeeli Pasand Party 75 Crown 39 Peoples Muslim League (Pakistan) 76 Cup & Saucer 40 Pakistan Freedom Movement 78 Date Tree 41 Saraikistan Democratic Party 80 Deer 42 Pakistan Supreme Democratic Party 82 Diamond 43 Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party 93 Eagle 44 Jamote Qaumi Movement 95 Electric Pole 45 Tehreek Tabdili Nizam-e-Pakistan 97 Elephant 46 Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan 99 Energy Saver 47 Pakistan Muhafiz Party (National) 101 Fan

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not a part of this updated list after The Supreme Court of Pakistan on January 14 upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to bar the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from using its electoral symbol of a cricket bat for the upcoming general elections.

The decision was made due to alleged irregularities in the party’s internal polls 1. The PTI had appealed the ECP’s decision to the Supreme Court, but the court upheld the decision and declared the Peshawar High Court’s order null and void, depriving the PTI of its electoral symbol 23.

PTI Candidates are now contesting elections 2024 as independent candidates.