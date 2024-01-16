Tuesday, January 16, 2024
type here...
HomeGeneral Elections 2024

Elections 2024 Pakistan: ECP releases updated list of political parties

Web Desk
By Web Desk
0
0
Elections Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released an updated list of political parties for general elections 2024. 

 LIST OF POLITCAL PARIES FOR GE-2024 AND THEIR ELECTION SYMBOL
Sr. No. Symbol Code Name of the Political Party / Alliance Name of Symbol
1 Pak League 11 Apple
2 Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians 12 Arrow
3 Balochistan National Party 14 Axe
4 Pasban Democratic Party 17 Balloons
5 Tehreek-e-Azmat-e-Pakistan 18 Basket
6 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nazriati) 20 Batsman
7 First Democratic Front 25 Bell
8 All Pakistan Muslim League (Jinnah) 27 Bicycle
9 Tehreek-e-Tarraqi-o-Kamal 28 Binoculars
10 Khadmeen-e-Sindh 30 Boat
11 Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan 31 Book
12 Tehreek-e-Difa-e-Pakistan 33 Bow
13 Pakistan National Reformist Party 36 Bridge
14 Kissan Ittehad 39 Bucket
15 Awami Workers Party 40 Bulb
16 All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad 41 Bullock Cart
17 Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party Pakistan 42 Bunch of Grapes
18 Pakistan Muslim League (J) 43 Bus
19 Hazara Qaumi Mahaz Pakistan 44 Butterfly
20 Balochistan National Party (Awami) 49 Camel
21 Mohajir Qaumi Movement Pakistan 50 Candle
22 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam 51 Cannon
23 Mohib-e-Wattan Nowjawan Inqilabion Ki Anjuman (MNAKA) 52 Cap
24 Sindh United Party 53 Car
25 Pakistan Markazi Muslim League 55 Chair
26 Qaumi Watan Party 58 Chiragh (Lamp)
27 Jamiat Ulma-e-Pakistan (Imam Noorani) 59 Chitrali Cap
28 Hamdardan-e-Watan Pakistan 61 Coat
29 Istehkam-e-Pakistan Tehreek 63 Coins
30 Mustaqbil Pakistan 64 Comb
31 Muttahida Ulema-e-Mashaikh Council of Pakistan 65 Combat Aircraft
32 Nazria Pakistan Council 66 Combat Tank
33 Kissan Ittehad Awami Party 69 Corn
34 Balochistan Awami Party 70 Cow
35 Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan 71 Crane
36 Hazara Democratic Party 72 Crescent
37 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Such 74 Crocodile
38 Tabdeeli Pasand Party 75 Crown
39 Peoples Muslim League (Pakistan) 76 Cup & Saucer
40 Pakistan Freedom Movement 78 Date Tree
41 Saraikistan Democratic Party 80 Deer
42 Pakistan Supreme Democratic Party 82 Diamond
43 Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party 93 Eagle
44 Jamote Qaumi Movement 95 Electric Pole
45 Tehreek Tabdili Nizam-e-Pakistan 97 Elephant
46 Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan 99 Energy Saver
47 Pakistan Muhafiz Party (National) 101 Fan

 

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not a part of this updated list after The Supreme Court of Pakistan on January 14 upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to bar the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from using its electoral symbol of a cricket bat for the upcoming general elections.

The decision was made due to alleged irregularities in the party’s internal polls 1. The PTI had appealed the ECP’s decision to the Supreme Court, but the court upheld the decision and declared the Peshawar High Court’s order null and void, depriving the PTI of its electoral symbol 23.

PTI Candidates are now contesting elections 2024 as independent candidates.

Previous article
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge
Next article
Unidentified culprits fatally shoot man in Karachi
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.