Results pour in as PML-N bags four NA seats after independents’ early triumph

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released official results of almost 38 national and provincial assemblies’ seats, with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leading so far in NA constituencies.

According to the officials results announced by the electoral watchdog, PML-N managed to clinch four NA seats, followed by PTI-backed independents three NA seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has so far secured two national assembly seats.

National Assembly seats:

NA-55 Rawalpindi IV: PML-N’s Ibrar Ahmad declared winner, followed by independent Muhammad Basharat Raja with 57,101 votes.

NA-58 Chakwal I: Tahir Iqbal of PML-N secured the seat with 115,974 votes, followed by independent candidate Ayaz Amir with 102,537 votes.

NA-123 Lahore VII: Shehbaz Sharif has been declared winner who secured 63,953 votes, followed by independent candidate Afzal Azeem Pahat with 48,486 votes.

NA-59 Talagang cum Chakwal: Sardar Ghulam Abbas of PML-N successfully won the seat by securing 141,680 votes.

NA-17 Abbottabad II: Independent candidate Ali Khan Jadoon has been declared winner by securing 97,177 votes.

NA-3 Swat II: Independent candidate Salim Rehman secured landslide victory with 81,411 votes, followed by Wajid Ali Khan of PML-N with 27,861 votes.

NA-30 Peshawar-III: Independent candidate Shandana Gulzar Khan won the National Assembly election by securing 78,971 votes.

NA-199 Ghotki II: PPP’s Ali Gohar Khan Mahar managed to secure victory with 154,832 votes, followed by Abdul Qayyum of JUI-P 40,204 votes.

NA-216 Matiari: PPP’s Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman won the election for National Assembly constituency by securing 124,536 votes.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.