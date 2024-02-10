Two NA independent candidates join PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Two independent candidates, who secured victory in general elections 2024, have announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), strengthening the party’s position in National Assembly (NA).

Independent candidates came up from behind and stole the show, with so far securing 102 seats in National Assembly (NA). Besides PTI, the successful candidates also include some who had only been awarded a ticket following the rejection of their party’s more preferred nominees.

The results of 257 out of the total 265 National Assembly constituencies where elections were held had been announced, which showed the independents in the lead with 102 seats overall. The PML-N and PPP had won 73 and 54 seats, respectively, and were set to bag most of the 70 reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the house.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement had bagged 17 seats, while the PML-Q had three. The JUI-F and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) had secured three and two seats, respectively. MWM and BNP had clinched one seat each.

Meanwhile, two independent candidates – one from Islamabad and another from Rawalpindi – throw their weights behind Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, who secured Rawalpindi’s NA-54 seat, said that the victory belongs to Nawaz Sharif. On the other hand, Raja Khurram – who took win in Islamabad’s NA-48 – was the joint candidate for IPP and PML-N.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PML-N began contacting ‘disgruntled’ candidates, who contested the general elections 2024 independently and came out victorious, in efforts to strengthen the party’s position in National Assembly (NA).

Sources told ARY News that the PML-N would contact the 12 ‘disgruntled’ candidates, who contested the general elections 2024 independently. The disgruntled partymen will meet PML-N surpemo Nawaz Sharif after assurance, they added.

The 12 partymen contested the election independently after not getting party tickets from PML-N. If the disgruntled members join PML-N, the party position will be strengthened further, sources added.