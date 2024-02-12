Elections 2024: Party position in provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced almost complete results of the General Elections 2024 of the National and all four provincial assemblies.

The ECP has declared the entire results of Punjab and Balochistan assemblies, while the results for Sindh Assembly’s one and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s three seats are yet to come.

Here is the party position in each provincial assembly.

Punjab Assembly

The election was held on 296 out of 297 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly and all results have been announced. As per results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged 137 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates secured 112 while independents have secured 26 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also won 10 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) clinched eight seats.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) Zia and TLP could get one seat each. The election was postponed for one seat.

Sindh Assembly

The PPP has the majority to form the government for the fourth consecutive time in the province by clinching 84 seats out of announced 129.

The results of PS-18 Ghotki has been withheld.

The PPP has secured 84 seats followed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) with 28 seats. PTI-backed independents have managed to win 11 while two independents also emerged victorious.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also won two seats each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

The results of 112 out of 115 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have been announced and the PTI-backed independents have secured 83 seats, followed by independents with seven.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) won seven seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) five and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) clinched four seats

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won three seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) and Awami National Party (ANP) won two and one seat respectively.

The result of PK 90 was withheld and there will be re-polling at some polling stations while the elections on PK-22 and PK-99 were postponed.

Balochistan Assembly

The results of all the 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly have been announced. The PPP and JUI-F tie with 11 seats each.

The PML-N has secured 10 seats, while six independent candidates have also emerged victorious.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) won four, National Party won three and ANP bagged two seats of the Balochistan Assembly.

BNP-Mengal, BNP-Awami, JI and Huq Do Tehreek also won a seat each.