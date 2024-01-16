Elections 2024: PPP demands ROs’ removal for ‘denying’ Arrow symbol

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demanded the Chief Election Commissioner to remove those Returning Officers (ROs) who have ‘not’ allotted “Arrow” symbols to seven candidates of the party from Punjab for the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

PPP’s In-Charge Election Cell Taj Haider said that ‘injustice is being done with their party in Punjab. “A pattern is emerged during the election schedule which is against the PPP,” he added. Taj Haider said that the PPP has also written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded the removal of the concerned ROs.

The PPP In-Charge Election Cell said their candidates from two national and five provincial constituencies of Punjab were declared independents and have been issued different symbols instead of the party’s traditional “Arrow”.

Taj Haider said that ROs are misbehaving with the PPP candidates from Punjab, terming it injustice with the party. He said that the PPP’s campaign for the general elections 2024 is in full swing, while the campaign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ‘nowhere’.

Taj Haider said that the PPP will emerge victorious in the elections 2024.

