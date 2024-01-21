PTI changes candidates in THESE constituencies

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made major changes in his approach for the General Elections 2024, changing its candidates from two national and nine provincial constituencies from Karachi, ARY News reported.

The PTI has now nominated Adeel Ahmed from NA-232 (Korangi-I), replacing Aleem Adil Sheikh the brother of the party Sindh President Haleem Adil Ssheikh. Similarly, Abbas Hussain will be the party’s candidate from NA-247 (Central-I). Tabish Taufeeq was earlier announced by the PTI as its candidate from NA-247.

According to spokesman, the party has also replaced eight candidates of provincial constituencies from Karachi. Ahsan Khattak will now contest from PS-89, Hammad Hussain from PS-91 candidate, Sajid Hussain from PS-92 and Bashir Sodher from PS-97.

Likewise, the PTI has now fielded Jahanzeb Ali from PS-101, Imtiaz Ahmad from PS-123, Wajahat Siddiqui from PS-124, Sheeraz from PS-126 and Saqib Iqbal from PS-128.

It is pertinent to mention here that all the candidates nominated by the PTI are contesting as independents and on different symbol after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan verdict.

Earlier, the PTI issued a list of the party’s all 22 candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi.

According to the list, Wali Muhammad Mugheri will contest from NA-229 (Malir-I), Dr. Masroor Sial from NA-230 (Malir-II) and Khalid Mehmood Ali from NA-231 (Malir-III). Similarly, Aleem Adil Sheikh was announced from NA-232 (Korangi-I), Advocate Haris Meo from NA-233 (Korangi-II) and Faheem Khan from NA-234 (Korangi-III).

From NA-244 (West-I), Aftab Jahangir will be contesting on the PTI’s ticket while Attaullah Khan and Malik Arif Awan got the tickets from NA 245-(West-II) and NA-246 (West-III) respectively.