Elections 2024: Punjab police to acquire 29,000 CCTV cameras

LAHORE: Punjab police to acquire 29,000 CCTV cameras, worth Rs1.35 billion for monitoring of general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The agreement between Safe City Authority, PITB, and NRTC was signed in the presence of Punjab IG on the directions of caretaker CM, Mohsin Naqvi.

Punjab IG Usman Anwar said the cameras will be the property of the provincial government after the elections.

The top cop said the cameras are equipped with night vision technology which will help smooth monitoring of the whole electoral process.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed the training of approximately 1.49 million election staff to ensure the smooth execution of the upcoming general elections in 2024.

In a statement, the ECP spokesman said that the training sessions guaranteed the capability of all election personnel to carry out their responsibilities proficiently and professionally in the upcoming general elections of 2024.

According to the spokesperson of the commission, a total of 27,676 sessions were conducted over 87 days in remote areas nationwide, involving 3,821 master trainers to train election staff comprehensively.