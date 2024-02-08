One-stop portal for Pakistan elections 2024 results online

After months of electioneering, Pakistanis are finally voting for their favourite candidates and parties in general elections 2024 today (Thursday) but there is still a little ambiguity as to where people and international observers can see election results online and with ease to browse through national and provincial constituencies.

ARY News election portal (elections.arynews.tv) is a one-stop portal for all the election results and is designed to break all the news, updates, vote count and all the information you require in real-time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

All you need to do is to go to elections.arynews.tv whether on your phone or PC and our interactive map will guide you to your constituency. Alternatively, you can search the name of constituency and get all the details, the names of the candidates, number of polling stations and above all the results LIVE.

For live updates on polling, you can visit this LINK, for updates in Urdu, visit this LINK. You can also download ARY News app for election results and other updates.