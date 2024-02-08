23.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 8, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

One-stop portal for Pakistan elections 2024 results online

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

After months of electioneering, Pakistanis are finally voting for their favourite candidates and parties in general elections 2024 today (Thursday) but there is still a little ambiguity as to where people and international observers can see election results online and with ease to browse through national and provincial constituencies.

ARY News election portal (elections.arynews.tv) is a one-stop portal for all the election results and is designed to break all the news, updates, vote count and all the information you require in real-time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

All you need to do is to go to elections.arynews.tv whether on your phone or PC and our interactive map will guide you to your constituency. Alternatively, you can search the name of constituency and get all the details, the names of the candidates, number of polling stations and above all the results LIVE.

For live updates on polling, you can visit this LINK, for updates in Urdu, visit this LINK. You can also download ARY News app for election results and other updates.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.