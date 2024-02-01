Elections 2024: Safe Election App introduced by KP police

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police has launched a Safe Election App (SEA), featuring security features for the General Elections 2024.

Talking to a private news channel KP’s Deputy Inspector General Information Technology (DIG IT) Irfan Tariq said that that ‘Safe Election App’ has been introduced regarding the security for forthcoming elections.

Irfan Tariq said that mapping of the police across the province is completed in the mobile app. “Many other features including emergency alert, go online, notification alert and health facilities are also available in ‘Safe Election App’

The DIG IT said that all monitoring would be done in the City Police Office (CPO), District Police Office (DPO), and Regional Police Office (RPO), on the Election Day.

Irfan Tariq said the mobile app also includes the feature of audio and video calls. Police personnel will use body camera at 137 hotspots in the provincial areas, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) released a list of political figures who received threats ahead of the general election 2024. According to the CTD 15 politicians from of the province have received threats from terrorists.

Here’s the CTD list of Political leaders who received threats,

MNA Mohsin Dawar

Ex-provincial minister Imtiaz Qureshi

Senator Hidayatullah

Former PML-N MNA Amir Maqam

Former PTI MNA Pir Mansoor Shah and Shah Muhammad

JUI-F’s Malik Adnan Wazir and Ehsanullah

Senator Bakhti Afsar

Senator Maulana Abdur Rasheed

The CTD spokesperson stated that the police officials of concerned districts have been informed about the threats and directed for additional security of the listed politicians.

Earlier on January 17, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain was informed that 4,812 polling stations out of total of 15,737 across the province have been declared the most sensitive for the general elections 2024.

The caretaker chief minister was briefed that 6,581 polling have been declared sensitive while 4,344 polling stations are declared normal besides 1,919 polling stations would be established in the snow-bound areas of the province.