Elections 2024: Sindh govt announces four-day holiday in educational institutions

KARACHI- The Sindh government announced four-day holidays in educational institutions in the province for the General Elections 2024, scheduled to be held on February 8, ARY News reported.

As per details, Caretaker Chief Minster Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar approved a summary for holidays in all public, private and semi-private educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities across the province from 6th to 9th February.

Earlier on January 31, the provincial government announced a public holiday on February 5 (Monday) throughout the province on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.

According to a notification issued by the provincial chief secretary, the government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on February 5 to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world.

The educational institutions across Pakistan would get eight holidays from February 4 to 12.

February 04 is Sunday, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on 5th and there will be holidays from February 6 to 10 on the account of Pakistan vote.

While, February 11 will be Sunday again and thus schools, colleges and universities will re-open on February 12 after eight holidays.