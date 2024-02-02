Elections 2024: ‘Suspension’ of internet, cellular services proposed on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD: A proposal to suspend cellular and internet services in sensitive areas on February 8, the day when Pakistanis will vote to elect the new assembly, has come to light, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The proposal was put forward during the ECP’s meeting held to review the law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources privy to the development said, the proposal to subspend internet and mobile services in sensitive areas of the country during the general elections 2024 was forward.

The meeting also discussed the security of the election candidates, while CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed concerns over increasing attacks on political gatherings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement after the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that those who are trying obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.

“There should be no confusion or misunderstanding as the General Elections 2024 will be held on time,” the CEC made it clear. He said that terrorism is the biggest enemy of the electoral process.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that despite the security challenges, the ECP is fully prepared to hold the elections on February 8. The CEC also expressed full confidence in the law enforcement agencies