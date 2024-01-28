Elections 2024: Today’s political rallies to watch out for

KARACHI: With elections just a little over a week away, political parties have sped up their election campaigns as multiple rallies are being held today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to hold a public rally in Punjab’s Sialkot district on Sunday.

Taking to X, PML-N spokesperson leader Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will address a public gathering in Sialkot on January 28 (Sunday).

Marriyum mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that Nawaz Sharif will be joined by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz at the event, which will be hosted by PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif.

PPP to flex muscles in Hub, Rawalpindi, Karachi

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public rally at Rawalpindi’s iconic Liaquat Bagh today (Sunday) in connection with the February 8 general elections.

The preparations for the public rally at Liaquat Bagh have been finalsied.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari and other PPP leaders will also address the public rally before Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address a rally in Balochistan’s Hub district, while his daughter Aseefa Bhutto will visit different Lyari areas to address supporters.

JI, JUI-F to hold rallies in Larkana, Karachi

Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address a rally in Sindh’s Larkana district on Sunday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will hold a public rally in Karachi at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground. The rally will be addressed by JI chief Sirajul Haq.

It is worth mentioning here that general elections in Pakistan are scheduled for February 8.