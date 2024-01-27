Elections 2024: Today’s political rallies to watch out for

With elections are just a little over a week away, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a power show in Rawalpindi on Saturday (today) with a jalsa at historical Liaquat Bagh.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the public meeting. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will not come to address the workers and supporters of PML-N.

As per permission granted to the PML-N, the district administration asked to implement 60 points other than the code of conduct of the election commission during the public meeting.

Separately, PML-N will also hold a public rally in Abbottabad which will be addressed by party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address an election rally in Peshawar today (Saturday).

The rally will be held at Sunday Bazar in Hayatabad area of Peshawar city.

Moreover, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address public rallies in Sindh’s Larkana, Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday delegated the powers of a first-class magistrate to District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure the seamless execution of the general elections 2024.

According to the ECP notification released on Friday, magisterial powers were conferred upon District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) in accordance with Section 193 of the Election Act 2017.

These powers can be utilized by ROs and DROs during the general elections for national and provincial assemblies in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan until the official announcement of final results for the candidates.

Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) have the authority to initiate action against candidates who breach the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The aforesaid officers will exercise the powers of the Magistrate first class in respect of the offences defined in Sections 169 and 171 and take cognizance of any such offence under Section 190 of the code of criminal procedure and shall try it summarily under Chapter XX of the code.