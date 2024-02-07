Elections 2024: Tough contest expected on Lahore’s 14 NA seats

LAHORE: Tough contest expected on Lahore’s 14 National Assembly (NA) seats tomorrow, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bigwigs are contesting polls on 14 NA seats tomorrow as Pakistan is heading towards general elections tomorrow after months of electioneering.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest the election with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Attaullah Tarar on NA-127, Lahore.

The PPP chairman hopes to repeat history by winning the elections from Lahore like his maternal grandfather and Pakistan’s first elected prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

On NA-130, former three-time prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will take on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid, who is currently in jail in May 9 riots cases.

On NA-123 tough contest is being expected between PML-N President Shehabz Sharif, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaquat Baloch, and Afzal Azeem.

Read more: Why Sharif brothers will not vote for ‘lion’ during Feb 8 polls?

Maryam Nawaz will contest the election against independent candidate Shehzad Farooq in NA-119, while Saad Rafique will contest polls against PTI’s backed candidate Sardar Latif Khosa on the NA-122 seat.

Istekham-e-Pakistan Party’s Abdul Aleem Khan will contest elections against Ali Aijaz on the NA-117 seate, while Hamza Shahbaz will contest polls against PTI’s backed candidate Aliya Hamza on the NA-118 seat.

On NA-120, PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to contest polls against Usman Hamza, while IPP’s Awn Chaudhry will contest polls against Salman Akram Raja on the NA-128 seat.