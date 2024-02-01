23.9 C
Firdous Ashiq Awan faces criticism during corner meeting, viral video

SIALKOT: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Thursday faced strong criticism from the female residents of Sialkot’s NA-70 constituency, ARY News reported.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Firdous Ashiq Awan, is contesting the general election 2024 as the IPP nominee from Sialkot’s NA-70 constituency.

In today’s corner meeting, the candidate faced strong criticism from women attendees after she exchanged heated words and removed the garland from her neck.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

