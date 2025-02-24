SC’s Constitutional Bench to hear elections ‘rigging’ case on Feb 28

ISLAMABAD: Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan fixed a petition, seeking formation of a judicial commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the February 8 general elections, for hearing, ARY News reported.

The Constitutional Bench headed by Justice Aminuddin will the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran and Sher Afzal Marwat on February 28.

In his plea, incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan sought the formation of a judicial commission to probe into the alleged rigging in elections 2024.

The plea urged the top court to form a commission comprised of Supreme Court judges and suspend the federal and Punjab governments till the report of Judicial Commission.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Bench will also hear a petition filed by Imran Khan, seeking an investigation into the May 9 incident. Additionally, the PTI founder has also requested that the Supreme Court declare the trial by the civilian military court as null and void.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

As many as 85 individuals including Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Imran Khan, have been convicted while 19 of them were granted pardon by the military courts later.