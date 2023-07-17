Electoral reforms bill to be tabled before committee tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the electoral reforms bill will be tabled before the committee tomorrow, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister said that the draft of the electoral reforms committee has almost been finalized, and now the draft will be converted into written form.

He stated that the meetings took place in closed session to maintain the secrecy of the bill before the proposed time.

Furthermore, Azam Nazir Taraar said that the official statement on the electoral reform draft will be made tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that Electoral reforms without opposition would be controversial.

He said one month is left in general elections and electoral reforms cannot be made in such a short time as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will not have enough time to implement those reforms.

The PILDAT President stated that the electoral reforms will be controversial without the opposition as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already boycotted the electoral reforms committee. The government needs to consult PTI regarding the electoral reforms, Ahmed Bilal added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the two sessions of the parliamentary committee, the body completed a preliminary review of 70 of the 73 amendment proposals in election law suggested by different political parties.

Some political parties expressed serious reservations over the delay in the announcement of election results. They suggested not accepting the results submitted after a delay.