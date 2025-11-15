First electric ambulance unveiled in Pakistan at Karachi Auto Show

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first electric ambulance has been unveiled at the “Pakistan Auto Show” in Karachi by a private company.

The CEO of the local company, Ehsan Ahmed, while talking to ARY News, highlighted the features of the electric ambulance, saying that it is capable of running up to 300 kilometres on a single charge.

According to Ehsan Ahmed, the governments of Punjab and Sindh, along with several NGOs, have already expressed interest in purchasing the electric ambulances.

“We are proposing to the provinces that this is an initiative that should be provided to the people in the form of an ambulance,” he said, adding that numerous private institutions and NGOs have also shown strong interest in the technology.

Electric ambulances offer several advantages over traditional petrol-powered ones, making them a better choice for emergency medical services.

Electric ambulances produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. They also have lower operating costs, with electricity generally being cheaper than petrol.

Additionally, electric vehicles require less maintenance, as they have fewer moving parts and don’t need oil changes. This means electric ambulances can be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Electric ambulances also provide a smoother and quieter ride, which can be beneficial for patients. They often come equipped with advanced features like regenerative braking, which can help recharge the batteries, and can be designed with more interior space, as they don’t require a large engine.

These benefits make these vehicles an attractive option for emergency medical services, especially in urban areas where air quality is a concern.

In Pakistan, where air pollution is a significant issue, switching to electric vehicles could help reduce emissions and improve public health.

Cities like Karachi and Lahore are already exploring ways to adopt electric vehicles, and electric ambulances could be a key part of this transition.

As the technology continues to improve, these ambulances are likely to become an increasingly popular choice for emergency medical services worldwide.