Ditch Petrol! Why Every Pakistani Should Switch to an E-Bike Now

Picture this: You’re stuck in Lahore’s brutal traffic, the sun beating down, while your 70cc bike guzzles expensive petrol and spews smoke. Meanwhile, your neighbor silently zips past on his electric bike, saving money and breathing cleaner air. Who’s the smarter rider?

In Pakistan’s congested cities, where petrol prices keep climbing and smog chokes our winters, electric bikes (e-bikes) aren’t just an alternative—they’re the future. Let me walk you through why switching to an e-bike might be the best decision you’ll make this year.

1. Your Wallet Will Thank You

The Petrol vs Electricity Showdown

Every time you fill up your 70cc bike with PKR 300 worth of petrol, you’re burning through money that could stay in your pocket. Here’s the harsh truth:

A typical 70cc bike costs PKR 7-10 per kilometer to run

An e-bike? Just PKR 0.50-2 per km

That’s 5-10 times cheaper every time you ride

Maintenance? What Maintenance?

Remember last month when your bike needed:

✔ New engine oil (PKR 800)

✔ Spark plug change (PKR 500)

✔ Carburetor cleaning (PKR 1,000)

E-bikes laugh at these expenses. No engine oil, no spark plugs, no carburetors—just a battery and motor that need almost no upkeep.

Real-world example: I, Fahad Ali from Karachi saved PKR 15,000 in one year after switching to an e-bike, just on fuel and maintenance.

2. Breathe Easier, Ride Cleaner

Your Bike is Part of the Smog Problem

Those white clouds from your exhaust? They’re choking our children. A single 70cc bike emits:

☠ 90g of CO₂ per km

☠ Toxic nitrogen oxides

☠ Cancer-causing particulate matter

E-bikes? Zero tailpipe emissions. Even if your electricity comes from coal (which is changing with solar energy), e-bikes are still 3x cleaner overall.

Winter Smog? Not Your Problem Anymore

Remember Lahore’s smog shutdowns when bikes were banned? E-bike riders kept moving freely while petrol bikes gathered dust.

3. The Joy of Effortless Riding

Goodbye, Clutch Arm Pain

How many times have you cursed:

➔ Stalling in traffic

➔ Burning your leg on the engine

➔ That annoying neutral-finding game

E-bikes eliminate all this with:

✓ Instant acceleration (no lag)

✓ No gears (just twist and go)

✓ Silent operation (no waking the neighbors)

Perfect for Pakistani Conditions

• Flooded streets? No worries about water entering the exhaust

• Load shedding? Charge at night or use solar

• Narrow alleys? Easier to maneuver than bulky petrol bikes

4. Government is Pushing E-Bikes – Shouldn’t You?

The federal government has taken a significant step to address climate challenges by launching the e-bike scheme 2025 across Pakistan.

Under the scheme, the government has allocated Rs9 billion in the current budget to support the rollout of electric bikes.

Each electric bike will be subsidized by Rs65,000, making them more accessible to the general public.

The Punjab government also launched the Punjab Bike Scheme to promote eco-friendly transportation by encouraging people to shift from petrol motorcycles to electric bikes. As part of this Bike Scheme, residents can receive up to Rs. 100,000 in financial support when purchasing a new electric motorcycle.

Bike Scheme: How to apply for Rs 1000000 incentive