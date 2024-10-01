Watch: Electric vehicle flooded in saltwater catches fire

The catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Helene has left a trail of destruction across the southern United States, with flooded electric vehicles posing a fire hazard.

Officials are warning residents who evacuated and left behind electric vehicles or golf carts in garages or under buildings to report them immediately.

Salt water exposure can damage battery components, leading to dangerous chemical reactions and potential fires.

Emergency responders are urging residents not to move flooded electric vehicles themselves, but instead contact authorities for assistance.

The storm has claimed nearly 100 lives, with millions affected by power outages. North Carolina has been hit hardest, with 25 reported deaths, the highest toll since Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

President Joe Biden has declared major disasters for North Carolina and Florida, unlocking federal assistance programs.

Six states – Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Virginia – have declared emergencies, with the US government’s Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinating rescue and clean-up efforts.

The storm’s damage is estimated to be between $34 billion and $110 billion, potentially making it one of the most destructive in US history.

As recovery operations continue, authorities are working to mitigate potential hazards caused by damaged electric vehicle batteries.

Residents are advised to exercise caution and report any flooded electric vehicles to local emergency services.

The US National Weather Service has described the storm as “the worst event in our office’s history,” with widespread wind damage and horrific flooding. ‘We are devastated by the horrific flooding and widespread wind damage that was caused by Hurricane Helene across our forecast area,’ it added.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has pledged to rapidly surge assistance and begin a difficult recovery.