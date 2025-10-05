Electric vehicles drive UK new car market to best September since 2020

Britain’s new-car market logged its best September in five years, industry data showed on Saturday, as the crucial “new numberplate” month delivered record electric-vehicle uptake after a summer slowdown.

The strong September performance, which typically accounts for about one in seven annual registrations, offers a boost to Britain’s automotive sector as it races to meet government targets for electric-vehicle adoption amid concerns over weak private-buyer demand.

UK new car registrations rose 13.7 percent in September to 312,887, with electrified vehicles making up more than half of the registrations for the first time, according to preliminary figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

“Electrified vehicles are powering UK market growth after a sluggish summer,” SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said in a statement, adding that the Electric Car Grant would help break down affordability barriers for drivers.

A report from New AutoMotive published on Friday showed nearly flat year-on-year growth for Tesla in the UK.

In another news, China’s electric vehicles are around three to five years ahead of the competition in terms of products, technology and the industrial chain, BYD’s CEO Wang Chuanfu said in an interview with China’s national television broadcaster.

Wang was interviewed on Monday after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s symposium with some of the biggest names in China’s technology sector. Wang was among the business leaders who spoke at the meeting.

China overtook Japan in 2023 as the world’s largest auto exporter, but its electric vehicle exports face tariffs from the United States and the European Union, with the EU imposing 17.0% tariff on BYD’s EVs.

Wang, in an interview with Yuyuan Tantian, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, said that protectionism does not work for good products.

Consumers’ approval is motivating the EV maker to “overcome various difficulties”, he added.