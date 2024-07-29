web analytics
Labourer pays Rs56K electricity bill; gets Rs1.8mn bill next month

JHELUM: A labourer in Jhelum, Punjab, was shocked to receive an electricity bill of more thant Rs1800,000 for the month of July.

As per details, a labourer, resident of Dina Ladhar, was shocked after receiving electricity bill of whopping Rs1800,000 for a month.

The laborer said he had paid the previous month’s bill of Rs 56,000 after taking loan. “I earn Rs 1,000 a day; how can I pay Rs1800,000?” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) spokesperson stated that they are trying to contact the affected individual.

The spokesperson further mentioned that they would check the bill and units to determine the actual situation. If an error is found, the bill will be corrected accordingly.

Electricity bills are continuing to haunt people in Pakistan after recent hike.

Read more: Woman takes own life over inflated electricity bill in Punjab

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman, suffering from a hernia, committed suicide after using her treatment money to pay power bill.

The patient, named Razia Bibi, had diligently saved money for her hernia operation.

However, when faced with an unexpected electricity bill of Rs 10,000, she had no choice but to use her medical savings to settle the payment.

