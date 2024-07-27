web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

150K for 126 units: Citizen moves court against LESCO

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A resident, after receiving a bill of Rs 150,000 for just 126 units of electricity, has taken legal action against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The citizen approached the High Court, claiming that the LESCO authorities have refused to correct the incorrect electricity bill.

According to the petition, the complainant regularly paid his electricity bills but was shocked to receive a bill of Rs 150,000 for a mere 126 units this month.

Despite multiple attempts to resolve the issue with LESCO, the authorities have been uncooperative.

The petition highlights that the electricity bills are printed in color, except for the meter readings, which are in black and white and difficult to read. This, the complainant argues, allows for over-billing under the pretext of unreadable readings.

The citizen has requested the court to intervene and stop the collection of the inflated bill amount.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.