web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Electricity bills have 71% capacity charges: Mustafa Kamal

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that out of 100 rupees of the electricity bill 71 are capacity charges, ARY News reported.

“Why we pay for the electricity, which is even not being generated,” MQM-P MNA talking to media here said.

MQM leader said that all governments had signed agreements with the independent power producers (IPP).

He called for ending the monopoly of distribution companies and suggested issuing licenses to more power companies for a healthy competition and cheaper electricity to consumers.

He also called for introducing pre-paid electricity meters.

Mustafa Kamal said that the government has to pay more amount than development funds to power companies as there are 2,600 billion rupees circular debt. “This year’s payable amount to the power companies, has been 1,700 billion rupees,” he said.

MQM leader said that the country’s overall development budget has been 1,400 billion rupees.

He said power load shedding being implemented despite availability of excess electricity.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.