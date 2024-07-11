Electricity bills have 71% capacity charges: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that out of 100 rupees of the electricity bill 71 are capacity charges, ARY News reported.

“Why we pay for the electricity, which is even not being generated,” MQM-P MNA talking to media here said.

MQM leader said that all governments had signed agreements with the independent power producers (IPP).

He called for ending the monopoly of distribution companies and suggested issuing licenses to more power companies for a healthy competition and cheaper electricity to consumers.

He also called for introducing pre-paid electricity meters.

Mustafa Kamal said that the government has to pay more amount than development funds to power companies as there are 2,600 billion rupees circular debt. “This year’s payable amount to the power companies, has been 1,700 billion rupees,” he said.

MQM leader said that the country’s overall development budget has been 1,400 billion rupees.

He said power load shedding being implemented despite availability of excess electricity.