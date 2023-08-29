Electricity Bills: Here is how you can reduce power usage

Citizens can save big on their electricity bills by adopting small measures such as maintaining good and complete insulation in homes, and keeping the AC thermostat at 24 degrees.

The citizens across the country are grappling with soaring electricity bills. The residents can make substantial savings in their electricity bills by adopting small measures.

First and foremost, ensure proper and complete insulation in homes. Effective insulation helps in keeping homes cooler during summer and reduces the need for air conditioners.

In homes, the most significant electricity consumption, approximately 35 percent to 50 percent, occurs in air conditioning, fans, and appliances such as refrigerators.

Set the AC thermostat to 24 degrees instead of 20 degrees, and place the refrigerator in a well-ventilated and cool location to minimize its workload.

TVs, computers, mobile phone chargers, Wi-Fi routers, printers, and microwave ovens also consume electricity even when in standby mode. Therefore, make sure to completely turn off such devices after use, unplugging them as well, to save electricity.

Replacing old TVs and traditional light bulbs in homes can also result in significant electricity savings.

By following these guidelines, you can reduce your electricity bills by up to 30 percent.