Hefty electricity bills making lives miserable in Pakistan

Hefty electricity bills have made the lives of the public miserable in Pakistan.

ARY News’s anchor Mehr Bokhari in a report disclosed alarming revelations regarding the heavy electricity bills. The report revealed that the common people are grappling with the heavy electricity bills but on the other hand, the president, prime minister and CJP are provided with unlimited electricity units.

Even after retirement, the president of Pakistan is provided with 2,000 free electricity units per month. After the president’s death, his spouse also receives 2,000 free electricity units. The prime minister of Pakistan is also provided with unlimited free electricity.

The Chief Justice receives 2,000 free electricity units per month during and after their term.

The poor are so distressed by the hefty electricity bills that they are attempting suicides. Recently, a rickshaw driver named Ghulam Muhammad attempted to commit suicide by sprinkling petrol after receiving an electricity bill of over 19,000 rupees.

Over the past year, the government has increased electricity prices by 67%, while before the elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party were promising free electricity units.

After a summary from NEPRA, the federal cabinet has further increased the electricity tariff; now, the minimum cost of one unit of electricity for domestic consumers will be Rs48.84 paisas.

The government is increasing the electricity tariff on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions, and NEPRA is expected to make a decision on the 8th of July regarding the matter.

Federal ministers are given 22,000 rupees monthly for paying bills, while members of the assembly pay their own bills. The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan also uses unlimited electricity units.

Moreover, 199,000 WAPDA employees are provided with free electricity worth Rs8 to 100 billion annually.