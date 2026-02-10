Electricity Bills May Rise in Pakistan due to THIS reason

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday conducted a hearing regarding a proposal from the Power Division to impose fixed monthly charges on electricity consumers using between 100 and over 700 units compelling consumers to pay more for electricity bills, ARY News reported.

NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar presided over the hearing, during which Power Division officials provided a detailed briefing.

The officials stated that a “misalignment” exists in the current tariff structure and emphasized the need to further reduce cross-subsidies.

Meanwhile, the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) informed the authority that there are no plans to establish new thermal power stations over the next 10 years. Instead, they have recommended the implementation of fixed monthly charges.

According to Power Division officials, these fixed charges are proposed for both protected and non-protected consumers. Currently, fixed charges only apply to non-protected consumers using more than 300 units.

The proposal suggests a fixed charge of Rs 200 for protected consumers using 100 units monthly, and Rs 300 for those using 200 units. For non-protected consumers, fixed charges of Rs 275 and Rs 300 are proposed for the 100-unit and 200-unit brackets, respectively.

Additionally, non-protected consumers using 300 units would face a Rs 350 charge, while those using 301–400 units would pay Rs 400. A charge of Rs 500 is proposed for the 401–500 unit slab.

Finally, a fixed charge of Rs 675 has been suggested for all remaining slabs, including 600 units, 700 units, and above.

Earlier, NEPRA has increased the electricity prices by 28 Paisa per unit in Pakistan.

According to reports, NEPRA has issued a notification announcing an increase of 28 paisa per unit in electricity prices under the December fuel price adjustment. The revised electricity rates will be reflected in February bills for consumers across the country, including all major electric distribution companies.

According to the notification, the electricity price hike will apply to general consumers nationwide. However, exemptions have been made for lifeline tariff users and electric vehicle charging stations, which will not see the increase.

NEPRA clarified that the electricity price adjustment is part of the routine monthly fuel cost pass-through mechanism, aimed at reflecting fluctuations in fuel prices. With this adjustment, electricity prices will now be slightly higher, affecting household and commercial consumers alike.

The authority emphasized that such increases are periodically reviewed and communicated in advance, allowing consumers to prepare for the changes in electricity bills.