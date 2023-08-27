28.9 C
Electricity bills: PESCO seeks police protection amid protests

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has asked for police protection due to continuous protests of the masses amid inflated electricity prices, ARY News reported. 

Inflation-weary Pakistanis are hitting the streets in huge numbers to protest against inflated electricity bills in almost every part of the country.

In a letter penned to the police authorities, the PESCO has asked for the police protection of its offices and staff amid protests from enraged masses outside the building.

The operations of the PESCO might be affected as workers are afraid due to the protests of the masses, the letter penned by PESCO read.

Read more: PESCO staff advised to remove green number plates from vehicles

Earlier, a notification issued by the Assistant Manager Transport PESCO directed all officers to avoid usage of government vehicles, especially those with green number plates till the normalization of Law and Order situation to avoid any untoward incident and damage to Government and PESCO assets.

It may be noted that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has called for an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House today (Sunday) to discuss the issue of rising electricity bills.

