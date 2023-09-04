27.9 C
Pakistan’s showbiz stars too are worried about electricity bills

Showbiz personalities have also slammed the inflated electricity bills, which witnessed an increase after an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Veteran actress and host Nadia Khan, in a show, said she got a Rs75,000 bill despite her being in Thailand for three weeks, with nobody in her house. 

The ‘Kaisi Hai Tanhai‘ star said she would have to use her air conditioner with caution, adding that the children would have to keep the temperature at 26 degrees centigrade. 

She inquired about electricity bills from other stars. 

Prolific actor Saadia Imam told her that she installed solar panels after her bill was Rs67,000. She added her current month’s due was Rs19,000. 

Fiza Ali also had an inflated electricity bill as she paid Rs67,000 despite not using the air conditioner.

Protests are taking place in the length and breadth of Pakistan about bloated electricity bills that have broken the back of the common man.

The simmering discontent in the country on account of the escalating cost of living has now exploded into mass protests. People are now on the streets threatening to create a situation that may prove difficult for the state apparatus to control. 

 

