Thursday, July 6, 2023
Electricity, gas outages: Protest at Maripur Road enters second day

By Afzal Khan
KARACHI: The protests of Karachi citizens against prolonged electricity and gas outages entered the second day and the protestors blocked Maripur Road again, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A large number of protestors blocked Maripur Road for the second day which disrupted the flow of traffic on the arterial road. Heavy traffic coming from the Karachi Port was also trapped due to the closure of both tracks of the road.

To disperse protestors, heavy contingents of police force equipped with teargas shells reached the road. The police contingents are expected to use teargas shells once again to disperse the protestors.

The traffic police said on its Twitter handle that the traffic is being diverted to Mirza Adam to Miran Naka, ICI to G Allana Road, whereas, heavy traffic is being lined-up to Mochko, Truck Adda and Jackson Market.

Yesterday, the residents of Lyari blocked the Maripur Road in protest over ‘unannounced and prolonged loadshedding and non-supply of natural gas’ during the ongoing hot weather, ARY News reported.

According to details, a large number of Lyari residents came out on main Maripur Road and blocked it near Baldia Town.

The citizens chanted slogans against the K-Electric (KE) and the government and demanded restoration of their supply of electricity and gas.

Meanwhile, the protest caused a traffic jam on one track of the Maripur Road. Vehicles going to and from Karachi Port were also stuck in the traffic jam.

Later, the police resorted to shelling to disperse the protesters blocking the road. However, the citizens started pelting stones on police, which according to police, caused damaged to multiple vehicles.

