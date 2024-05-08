32.9 C
Electricity price hiked by Rs 2.83 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday hiked electricity price by Rs 2.83 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the increase in electricity price will be applicable to the current month’s (May) electricity bills. However, the Life Line and K-Electric consumers are exempted from the hike

The revised price is expected to put an additional burden of over Rs 26 billion on the consumers.

Earlier on April 29, the K-Electric (KE) sought a whopping Rs18.86/ unit hike in the power tariff on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) of seven months in an application to NEPRA

The power utility has asked for an increase in the power tariff for Karachi consumers by Rs18.86/unit for seven months (July 2023 to March 2024).

The sole power provider of the port city has requested to lower the power tariff for two months by Rs0.29/unit.

The NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the K-Electric application on May 9.

