NEPRA announces reduction in electricity prices

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced on Tuesday a decline in electricity prices for consumers across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In an official notification, the authority notified a reduction of Rs1.78 per unit, applicable to all distribution companies (DISCOs) including K-Electric.

The reduction comes under the fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for the month of July 2025.

According to the NEPRA notification, the reduction in the electricity prices will reflect in consumers’ bills for September.

Those who have their bill already issued will see the reduction in their bills for October, it said.

The reduction of Rs1.78 per unit in the electricity prices will result in a relief of around Rs24.5 billion to power consumers across Pakistan.

Additionally, the K-Electric consumers will also see a reduction of Rs0.78 under the FCA for June in the billing month of September.

