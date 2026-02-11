Electricity prices reduced across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued the final notification for a revised electricity tariff, announcing cuts in electricity prices for both industrial and domestic consumers across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Under the new tariff structure, electricity prices for industrial users have been reduced by Rs 4.40 per unit, providing relief to factories and manufacturing units across the country.

Domestic consumers will also benefit from lower electricity prices. Households consuming between 301 and 400 units per month will see a reduction of Rs 1.53 per unit.

Those using 401 to 500 units will get a decrease of Rs 1.25 per unit, while consumers with 501 to 600 units will benefit from Rs 1.40 per unit reduction.

For households consuming 601 to 700 units, electricity prices have been cut by 91 paisa per unit, and for usage above 700 units, the reduction is 49 paisa per unit.

The government emphasized that these adjustments in electricity prices aim to ease the financial burden on both domestic and industrial consumers while ensuring fair energy tariffs across Pakistan.

The notification marks a significant step in electricity price management, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to stabilize the power sector and reduce the cost of electricity for millions of consumers nationwide.

On February 06, 2026, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity prices by 28 Paisa per unit in Pakistan.

According to reports, NEPRA issued a notification announcing an increase of 28 paisa per unit in electricity prices under the December fuel price adjustment. The revised electricity rates will be reflected in February bills for consumers across the country, including all major electric distribution companies.

According to the notification, the electricity price hike will apply to general consumers nationwide. However, exemptions have been made for lifeline tariff users and electric vehicle charging stations, which will not see the increase.

NEPRA clarified that the electricity price adjustment is part of the routine monthly fuel cost pass-through mechanism, aimed at reflecting fluctuations in fuel prices. With this adjustment, electricity prices will now be slightly higher, affecting household and commercial consumers alike.