Power Division proposes electricity price cut across Pakistan, including Karachi

Aleem Malik
TOP NEWS

Aleem Malik is ARY News correspondent for power division, water resources, ministry of commerce and other business-related issues

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has submitted a proposal to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to reduce electricity prices across Pakistan, including Karachi, through the implementation of a uniform tariff system, ARY News reported.

According to reports, NEPRA will hear the request on July 1, with adjustments set to take effect in the upcoming fiscal year.

As per the proposal, electricity prices for domestic users may drop by Rs 1.16 per unit, bringing the maximum tariff down from Rs 48.84 to Rs 47.69 per unit. This move is expected to ease the burden on middle-income households and low-usage consumers alike.

For protected users consuming up to 100 units, electricity prices could fall to Rs 10.54 per unit, while those using 101 to 200 units may see a revised rate of Rs 13.01 per unit.

Lifeline users consuming up to 50 units will continue paying Rs 3.95 per unit, with no increase proposed.

Previously, NEPRA approved a Rs 1.50 per unit cut in base electricity prices for the new fiscal year and referred the matter to the federal government of Pakistan for implementation under a single national tariff policy.

Earlier, the federal government provided relief to electricity consumers by abolishing the PTV fee from electricity bills.

Currently, the government is charging Rs 35 PTV fee of from electricity consumers in different categories, which will now be eliminated.

With over 40 million electricity consumers across the country, the move is anticipated to benefit a vast population.

The PTV fee, which generates approximately Rs 1.5 billion monthly, will no longer be collected.

An official announcement from the federal government is expected soon.

