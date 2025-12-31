Electricity prices likely to go down in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD: Electricity prices likely to go down by 72 paisa/unit in Pakistan under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will take up a plea moved by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) regarding the reduction in electricity prices today.

In November, DISCOs were supplied with 7.813 billion units of electricity. The cost per unit of electricity during the month remained at Rs 6.16, according to CPPA data.

In November, 39.16% of electricity was generated from hydropower, 9.34% from local coal, 5.06% from imported coal, and 8.44% from gas.

Additionally, 8.64% of electricity was produced from imported LNG, while nuclear fuel accounted for 25.23% of generation, CPPA reported.

Earlier it emerged that petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease by Rs10.60 per litre for the next fortnight, effective from January 1, 2026.

Sources suggest that the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) may also be reduced by Rs8.59 per litre, while petrol is likely to see a cut of Rs10.60 per litre.

Similarly, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) is likely to drop by Rs6.62 per litre, and kerosene oil could be reduced by Rs8.92 per litre.

After the proposed reductions, the price of petrol is expected to decrease from Rs263.09 to Rs252.85 per litre. High-speed diesel may drop from Rs267.80 to Rs259.21 per litre.

Sources also mentioned that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send its price recommendations to the Petroleum Division on December 31. Following approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the new prices will be formally announced by the Petroleum Division.