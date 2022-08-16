‘Electricity prices to reduce in next two months’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that the government was making all-out efforts to reduce electricity, oil prices in the next two months.

In a statement, the federal minister said the oil and electricity prices would come down in October.

Read More: FEDERAL CABINET APPROVES RS7.91 PER UNIT POWER TARIFF HIKE

Dastagir assured that the coalition government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the masses.

On August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for lifeline consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

