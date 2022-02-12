Electricity prices see major increase after NEPRA’s nod

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a major increase in electricity prices for the month of February under fuel adjustment charges, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the electricity prices will be increased by Rs3.10 per unit after a public hearing on February 01 assessed the matter.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has demanded an Rs3.12 per unit increase in the power tariff for the month of February.

The power authority said that new prices will only be applicable for February bills and carries fuel charges adjustment of Rs1.20 per unit for the month of November 2021.

It further clarified that the power tariff is not applicable for K-Electric consumers.

On January 20, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notified a reduction in electricity prices in the country by Rs0.99 per unit.

According to details, the approval for lowering the electricity tariff has been given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the last three months of the outgoing year 2021.

According to power regulatory notification, the price of electricity for consumers has been reduced by Rs0.99 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment charges for the last three months which will be reflected in the consumers’ bills for February 2022.

This reduction in the power price will not be applicable to KE consumers.

