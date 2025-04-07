PM Shehbaz vows further cuts in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed further cuts in electricity prices following a reduction in the global oil prices, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad, he emphasised the importance of passing on the benefits of global oil price reductions to the citizens of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that proposals are being reviewed to ensure long-term advantages from the international oil price reductions.

Highlighting recent achievements, Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the reduction of electricity prices along with oil prices by Rs7.5 per unit, with further efforts underway to lower costs.

PM Shehbaz also discussed the formation of a task force dedicated to sustainable reforms in the energy sector, which has contributed to the recent decrease in electricity tariffs.

The prime minister also addressed initiatives in the maritime sector, noting the establishment of a task force to drive sustainable reforms. He stressed the importance of revitalizing the maritime economy, leveraging Pakistan’s extensive coastline and abundant resources.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the global significance of maritime resources in economic development and announced plans to revise trade tariffs to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s ports.

Additionally, he directed the swift auctioning of containers at ports and the acceleration of installing advanced scanners at all port facilities.

Recent discussions on energy reforms in Pakistan have highlighted the need for sustainable solutions to address rising costs and improve efficiency.

Earlier, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that electricity prices would be reduced each month, bringing some joy to the public.

During a press conference held in Lahore, she stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had provided an Eid gift to the people by cutting electricity prices.

She clarified that this decrease was not just a one-time event but was part of an ongoing monthly relief initiative.

Describing the reduction in electricity prices as nothing less than a miracle, she emphasized that providing relief while adhering to the IMF program was a significant accomplishment.