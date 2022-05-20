Electricity prices to go up by Rs4.05 per unit after NEPRA’s nod

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been asked to increase electricity prices in the country by Rs4.05 per unit, ARY NEWS reported.

The request to hike the power tariff has been submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) with regard to fuel adjustment for the month of April.

The plea will be taken up by NEPRA on May 31 and according to sources, it will overburden masses by Rs59.45 billion. They said that after the approval the power tariff for all power distribution companies except K-Electric will be hiked.

In early May, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) okayed a power tariff hike for consumers of different distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric.

The regulator notified that the power tariff for K-Electric consumers was increased up to Rs1.38 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment in February 2022. The sole power distribution of Karachi had sought a hike of Rs3.45 per unit from the regulator.

The recent hike will put a financial burden worth Rs1.58 billion on the K-Electric consumers.

According to the authority, the fuel price adjustment will be shifted to KE consumers in May bills. The decision was taken by the regulator on April 4 hearing.

Moreover, the NEPRA also hiked the electricity prices for other DISCOs up to Rs2.86 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment after the distribution companies sought Rs3.15 per unit increase in power tariff.

The power consumers of other DISCOs will bear the burden of Rs29 billion, excluding lifeline. The decision was taken on April 27 hearing by NEPRA.

