PM Sharif approves electricity projects for Gwadar, GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved new electricity projects for Gwadar and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today regarding ongoing reforms in the Power Sector here in Islamabad.

The prime minister approved the immediate implementation of a comprehensive plan to resolve the issues related to electricity supply in Gwadar Port City.

He said the uninterrupted supply of electricity in Gwadar will undoubtedly lead to the growth of domestic economic activities and investments.

Shehbaz Sharif said Gwadar’s port will become the world’s best port and a hub for future economic activities with the uninterrupted supply of electricity and other facilities.

The premier said that a 100 MW solar project in Gilgit-Baltistan should ensure uninterrupted and stable supply of environmentally clean electricity. He instructed that the implementation of the solar project should begin immediately.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the welfare and economic development of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are among the federal government’s top priorities.

He said the federal government is taking all necessary steps to promote industrial activities, investment and economic development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the recommendations put forward by the committee headed by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and the Ministry of Power for resolving electricity issues.

He directed the Ministry of Power ensures effective implementation of the comprehensive strategy, which includes immediate, short-term and long-term projects.

The meeting was informed that effective measures are being taken to ensure the supply of electricity to both domestic and business consumers in Gwadar.

It was informed that government will ensure the provision of land, communications, infrastructure and other necessary facilities for electricity projects in Gilgit-Baltistan within the specified timeframe.