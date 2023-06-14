Electricity restoration efforts launched in cyclone affected areas

In the wake of the devastating cyclone, the Power Division has taken proactive measures to restore electricity in the affected regions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A total of 70 teams were dispatched from Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to assist Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in their restoration efforts.

These teams, consisting of skilled professionals in various domains including Operation, Construction, and SDOs from Line Staff, have been equipped to handle the challenging task of reestablishing power supply.

FESCO teams are prepared to actively engage in restoration work as soon as the cyclone Biparjoy subsides.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has also contributed to the relief efforts by deploying 200 engineers and operational staff to the coastal regions.

Among the areas that require immediate attention is Karachi, where a dedicated GEPCO team has been stationed to initiate restoration activities promptly.

The collaboration between GEPCO teams and local companies in the restoration process is set to play a vital role in expediting the return of electricity services.