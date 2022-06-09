Electricity shortfall hits record 7,700 MW

LAHORE: Loadshedding continues to irk people as the electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached record level of 7,700 megawatts, ARY News reported.

Despite an announcement from the government to bring down loadshedding to three and a half hours, people in several parts of the country are complaining about prolonged power outages.

According to sources in the power division, the demand for electricity peaked at 29,400 MW against the available supply of 21,700 MW, bringing the shortfall to 7,700 MW. The sources further said that the demand for electricity will reach to 30,000 MW in the month of July.

It may be noted that on Wednesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) fixed the electricity tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

With the new hike, the one-unit price of electrifying has gone up from Rs16.91 to Rs24.82. The depreciation of the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market have been cited as reasons for the electricity tariff hike.

According to the statement, Nepra has fixed the national average tariff for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs24.82 per unit, which is Rs7.91 per unit higher than the previous average tariff.

