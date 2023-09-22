Electricity tariff to be increased by Rs3.28 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has proposed the government to increase the electricity tariff by Rs3.28 per unit on account of quarterly adjustment, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the NEPRA has decided to increase electricity tariff, preparing to throw additional burden of Rs160 billon on the power consumers.

The regulatory authority has sent the summary to caretaker federal government, proposing an increase of Rs3.28 in electricity tariff under the fourth quarter adjustment of financial year 2022-23.

The increase – which will be implemented after federal government’s nod – will also be applied to K-Electric consumers. The power consumers will have to make additional payments in next six months – October 2023 to Marcy 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that protests were held across the country against the exorbitant rise in the power tariff and inclusion of excessive taxes in the electricity bills.

At some places people incensed by overbilling burnt electricity bills to vent their anger, while some political forces warned of protest sit-ins outside the K-Electric offices.

The unrest over the increased electricity bills comes as the cash-strapped Pakistan faces an economic crisis, with inflation hovering at around 29%.

Earlier, it was reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had stopped Pakistan from giving relief to the power consumers using over 200 units, monthly.

“Circular debt will not come down if relief is given on electricity bills,” IMF said on Pakistan’s relief plan, as per sources.

The relief in terms of delayed payments of the bills will only be given to consumers, who are using under 200 units for six months continuously.

The relief will be revoked, if the bill of a consumer comes over 200 units in six months, the sources said.

Later, Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali announced that the revised electricity tariff would be introduced before October 31.

While addressing a press conference alongside Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali said the government is taking indiscriminate action against the electricity and gas thieves.

“We are making efforts to control everything. We will try to control the electricity tariff and provide low-cost power to industries from October 31. The inflated bills were received due to electricity theft, whereas, the tariff was hiked due to the increase in USD price.”

The energy minister said that it is impossible to amend the previous agreements, however, the government would find a solution without violating the terms. He vowed that low-cost electricity would be provided to the industries in the winter season.

He admitted that no reduction was made to the prices of solar equipment, however, the government would formulate a strategy to promote solarisation.