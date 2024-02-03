NEPRA jacks up electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: In yet another shock to the already overburdened power consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday jacked up the electricity tariff by Rs 4.56 per unit, ARY News reported.

The NEPRA issued a notification, increasing the power tariff by Rs 4.56 per unit in the account fuel adjustment charges for the month of December 2023.

It added that electricity consumers have to pay additional charges in the month of February 2024, however, the increase will not apply to Lifeline consumers.

The increase in electricity tariff would increase the additional burden worth Rs 39.8 billion on the power consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 31, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The decision was announced after the NEPRA completed a hearing on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs5.63 per unit under fuel monthly adjustment for December 2023.

The approval will put an additional burden of Rs49 billion on the power consumers. The consumers will pay an additional amount in next month’s electricity bills.

The recent power hike will not affect K-Electric and Lifeline consumers. The NEPRA said it will release the detailed verdict later.