Electricity tariff likely to be hiked again by Rs10.32/unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs10.32/unit on account of three different fuel adjustments, ARY News reported on Monday.

The government has moved the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the power tariff for three adjustments i-e October to December 2022-23, July to K-Electric September 2022 and April to June.

Collectively the government has sought Rs10.32/unit rise from the NEPRA. The power regulator will hear the government’s plea on September 11.

It may be noted that people belonging to various walks of life have been protesting against the high tariff of electricity from Karachi to Khyber.

On Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami decided to stage protest sit-ins at all governor houses against inflated electricity bills.

“We will stage sit-ins in front of governor houses in all four provinces and observe wheel-jam strike along with traders and transports if the government refuses to reduce electricity bills,” talking to media JI Ameer Sirajul Haq said.