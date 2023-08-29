Electricity tariff likely to be hiked again by Rs2.07/unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to approve another hike in electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit in terms of July’s fuel charge adjustment (FCA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

People across Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity bills to put pressure on the government for relief, but it seems that the government has other plans.

The power companies sought the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to hike the electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit for July fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the pleas on August 30 (tomorrow). The plea stated that the ratio of power generation from thermal resources was 37.18%, 14.68% from coal, 1.98% from furnace oil and 1967% from Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in July.

The rate of local power production was 7.61%, 14.29% from nuclear fuel for generating 14.388 billion units of electricity. The production cost was recorded at Rs8.96 per unit, whereas, the reference cost was fixed at Rs6.89 per unit.

Earlier in the month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) launched an investigation into the issue of over-billing on faulty and slow-speed electricity meters.