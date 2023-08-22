Electricity tariff likely to be hiked again

The power authorities are likely to approve another hike in electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit in terms of July’s fuel charge adjustment (FCA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The power companies sought the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to hike the electricity tariff by Rs2.07 per unit for July fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the pleas on August 30. The plea stated that the ratio of power generation from thermal resources was 37.18%, 14.68% from coal, 1.98% from furnace oil and 1967% from Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in July.

The rate of local power production was 7.61%, 14.29% from nuclear fuel for generating 14.388 billion units of electricity. The production cost was recorded at Rs8.96 per unit, whereas, the reference cost was fixed at Rs6.89 per unit.

Earlier in the month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has launched an investigation into the issue of over-billing on faulty and slow-speed electricity meters.

According to NEPRA officials, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) violated the law by allegedly issuing average bills to consumers.

NEPRA’s intervention follows reports of average charges being applied to technically sluggish meters, a violation of standard procedures.

LESCO customers, in some instances, have reportedly been billed for periods extending from six months up to a year, raising concerns over billing practices.

In response to numerous complaints, NEPRA has issued a show-cause notice to LESCO, demanding explanations for the alleged irregularities within 15 days.

Authorities have stated that the power supply company have to pay a fine of Rs 200 millions, if irregularities are found.